1. Do I need to open the app before connecting the USB cable to my phone?

No, it doesn’t matter in which order you do this. As soon as the app recognises that you have a USB device (USB turntable) physically connected to your phone or tablet, you will be prompted and asked if you are happy to connect and continue.

2. What do I do next, once I’ve connected my USB turntable to my Android device?

Simply tap the Convert logo (top left corner of screen) and select ‘USB Audio’ from the drop down menu. Then select the ‘open audio’ option. This will automatically take you to the ‘Now Playing’ screen.

3. How do I initiate recording an album?

Follow the steps in 1&2 above, then drop the stylus on the record, tap anywhere on the ‘Now Playing’ screen and select the red dot before the music starts to play. The red dot changes to a red square and a ‘Rec’ icon appears to indicate your recording is active. Press the red square to end the recording.

4. When recording side two of an album, do I have to press the red square to stop recording at the end of side one?

No, you can flip the record over and continue to record side two, without having to stop and start the recording each time. The app will recognise that both sides belong to a single body of work and the recorded silence during the time it takes you to turn the record over, will be automatically discarded.

5. Do I have to manually ‘chop’ up the recorded data, in order to create the individual tracks of an album?

No, the app is fully integrated with Gracenote, which is an online database look up service. We send a small digital sample of the record to Gracenote, who return the album details, artwork, artist and track information, including start and end points of each track. Make sure your mobile device is connected to your wifi network, as this requires internet access to work.

6. My USB turntable is producing a very low output signal to my phone, so my recordings seem very quiet compared to other music in my library. Can anything be done about this?

Yes, on the ‘USB Audio’ screen, you can boost/amplify the signal coming into the app by using the drop down menu, containing a range of input gains (0dB, +3dB, +6dB, +9dB, +12dB, +15dB & +18dB). If you can’t see this menu option, use your phone in landscape mode, as some mobile screens don’t auto resize in portrait mode, resulting in this option not being accessible.

7. Once I’ve recorded my albums, where does the app put them?

Simply tap the Convert logo (top left corner of screen) and select ‘Media Library’ from the drop down menu. Here, you can use either the ‘grid’ or ‘list’ icon to view/scroll through your recorded media. Your media can also be located in your device’s native music player.

8. Sometimes Gracenote doesn’t recognise my albums. Will I still be charged for these and will my credits deducted?

No, you won’t be charged for any tracks or albums that aren’t recognised by the app/Gracenote and your credits won’t be deducted.

9. Can I manually edit any unrecognised albums or missing tracks that Gracenote doesn’t find?

Absolutely! The app has a set of built-in editing tools for this very purpose. In the Media Library, select the ‘more info’ icon (three vertical dots), adjacent to the track title, then select ‘edit’. This takes you to the tag edit screen, where you can manually type in the track and album details. You can also change the track start/end points, or create missing tracks.

The app records everything, so it’s up to you, if you want to spend a bit of time fine tuning your collection. See the How To guide on our YouTube channel for further information on the editing process.

10. Why do I only get a 30 second recording of each track?

The app itself is a free download, which allows you to test the end to end recording process and also listen to the quality of the digitally recorded output. If you’re happy with how it all works, you can then opt to exchange credits for tracks by purchasing packs of tracks. These can be accessed via the ‘more info’ icon (top right of screen). Select ‘Add Credit’ and choose from the list of purchase options available. Remember, you can record individual tracks from multiple albums of you wish. They don’t all have to belong on the same album. Choose a pack to reflect the size of your record collection and your budget.

11. How do I listen to my vinyl whilst it is being recorded?

Later versions of Android offer some support for USB audio peripherals but only as ‘output’ devices. So, Android sees that you have an audio device (USB turntable) connected to the USB port of your phone/tablet and tries to send the audio to that rather than its speakers, even though this is not an output device and can’t accept the audio data. If you plug headphones in, you will hear the audio through that, as headphones always win!

Therefore, the easiest option is to plug your headphones into your phone. If you don’t have headphones, or you want to listen aloud, here’s what to do: